Cliffe Packaging investment leads to new facility

A major programme of investment initiated by Cliffe Packaging last year has enabled to company to move into a new purpose-equipped office, warehouse, and logistics facility.

The decision to invest over €400,000 in the latest pallet cover manufacturing machine also identified the need to integrate the company’s management, production, storage, and dispatch operations, and this has been achieved thanks to the new facility in Crewe.

Cliffe Packaging is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of bulk bags, packaging products, and pallet wrapping materials, with over £3 million of product in stock at any time, and provides a wide range of industries with product advice and knowledge.

Phil Dawber, Director of Cliffe Packaging, said: “We work in a highly competitive sector of the UK packaging industry, but our application knowledge, product integrity, customer service, and just-in-time supply capabilities have sustained our business growth while many other suppliers have come and gone.”

“Our ongoing investment programme will ensure that Cliffe Packaging’s systems and procedures continue to meet and, where possible, exceed our customers’ needs and the regulatory requirements of their industries.”

“An issue of wide concern is the environmental sustainability of all forms of packaging, not just product packaging, which is so often the subject of news reports.”

“We will continue to work with the bulk packaging supply chain to source products which offer multi-trip capability and environmentally friendly end-of-life disposal.”