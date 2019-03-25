Clinical Design wins Red Dot Award for world’s first closed urine testing system

Clinical Design has been recognised in the prestigious Red Dot Awards, a pioneering urine testing system.

The company has received a distinction for high design quality for its Urine Testing System, which will be launched to market this spring.

Clinical Design Founder and CEO Oliver Blackwell applied a Human Centred Design approach to tackling the inefficiencies in urine testing.

Manual urinalysis can be unhygienic and subject to variation, with risks of spillages, contamination, and errors in analysis and transcription of results.

Blackwell spent nine years working closely with senior clinicians to overcome the challenges and devise a system that is hygienic, easy-to-use and accurate.

× Expand Print

The Urine Testing System is a highly-intuitive, closed system designed to improve the entire process, from receiving the urine sample and recording results, to analysis in the laboratory.

Oliver Blackwell, CEO of Clinical Design, said: “I am delighted that the panel at Red Dot recognised the delivery of a complex product in such a simple form. Working closely alongside clinicians, we challenged the inefficiencies and methods people had come to accept – we scrutinised every aspect of urinalysis and asked a lot of questions. The Red Dot award proves to me that I asked the right questions and managed to appropriately translate the answers.”

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot, said, “The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead.”

Clinical Design is currently raising capital through private and institutional investors for international expansion.