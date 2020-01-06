Co-op commits to 100 per cent recyclable packaging and plastic film recycling scheme

Co-op has announced a new commitment to only using 100 per cent own-brand recyclable packaging, which will lead to the largest-ever UK-wide scheme to recycle plastic film.

Co-op has also banned black plastic packaging from all its products and by the summer of 2020, it is aiming to have phased out all non-recyclable plastics and to replace them with those that can be reused or easily recycled.

All the supermarket’s packaging will be easy to recycle, whether via kerbside collection or a closed loop in-house scheme.

The move will be facilitated by the largest ever UK-wide scheme to recycle plastic film.

Co-op makes over 750 million pieces of plastic film each year, and will make it easy to recycle by developing its own national collection programme for the material.

After a spring store trial, the scheme will be rolled out nationally across the retailer’s store estate by the summer.

Jo Whitfield, Co-op Food CEO, said: “Now is not the time to rest on our laurels, it’s the time to double down on our efforts. That’s why we’re committed to reducing unnecessary packaging and why our long-term vision is to be a carbon neutral business.”

“From today, black plastic is banned and by the summer we’ll have pioneered a UK-wide recycling scheme for hard-to-recycle plastic film.”