Co-op launches in-store film recycling scheme for “scrunchable” plastics

Co-op has launched an in-store recycling trial for flexible plastics that encourages shoppers to deposit film not currently collected by local authorities.

Shoppers are now able to recycle ‘scrunchable’ plastic film in a 50-store strong rollout trialling the new initiative, which is part of the retailer’s plans to tackle plastic pollution, as well as establish an accessible disposal route for the material.

A of September 8, in-store collection points will accept all types of clean, ‘scrunchy’ plastic film – from any brand or retailer – including plastic carrier bags, lids from ready meals and yoghurt pots, wine box inners, chocolate, cake and biscuit wrappers, fruit and vegetable flow wrap and toilet roll wrappers.

Messaging asking shoppers to ‘clean it, scrunch it, bin it’ will feature on store signage in a bid to educate consumers on what to do with their waste plastic. The deposited film waste will then go on to be sorted and where possible, processed into waste disposal bin liners for use in Co-op stores.

Estimates from WRAP suggest that 760,000 tonnes of plastic film end up in UK waste streams every year, with half originating from households.

Co-op, which makes over 750 million pieces of plastic film annually, will trial the initiative across stores in the south of England, before rolling it out across the rest of its estate early next year, making it the largest film collection scheme of its kind in the UK.

Jo Whitfield, Co-op Food CEO, said: “We want to make it easy for households to recycle all of their plastic food packaging, to prevent unnecessary waste and reduce pollution. Flimsy plastic film has long been a problem and people are rightly confused as to whether it can be recycled or if it should go straight in the bin.

“We’re pleased to be trialling a proposal that we hope offers a simple solution to an everyday issue. Learnings will help us to prompt a positive change in consumer behaviour over the coming months, ahead of our national roll out next year.”

Peter Maddox, Director at WRAP, commented: “It’s great to see Co-op helping to cut through the confusion and accepting all types of plastic bags and wrapping at their stores.”

The move forms part of Co-op’s ambition to make 100 per cent of its own brand packaging easy-to-recycle either via kerbside collection or an in-house closed loop system by 2021.