Co-op launches new TV advert to showcase moves towards recyclable packaging

Co-op has releases a new TV advert, showing how it has become the first retailer to introduce recyclable pizza packaging.

Co-op has replaced polystyrene pizza discs with corrugated cardboard across all of its own-brand pizza, preventing 200 tonnes of waste.

Ali Jones, Customer Director at Co-op, said: “We continue to innovative in this area and reducing the environmental impact of products is and always has been at the core of the Co-op.”

“We’re committed in helping our members and customers to help make a difference to the world and we want to encourage communities to come together and look after the planet and spaces around us.”