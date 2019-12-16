CO2Sustain aims to aid lightweighting process in PET bottles

Leeds-based CO 2 Sustain has pioneered an innovative solution that can proactively aid the process of lightweighting, a technique that aims to drastically reduce plastic consumption in the beverage industry.

Lightweighting is the practice of manufacturing thinner plastic bottles which will biodegrade quicker and use less raw materials, but can reduce the quality of the beverage, as the thinner the bottle, the more porous it becomes.

John Story, Managing Director and founder of CO 2 Sustain, said: “Lightweighting is good news for the drinks companies and for the planet, but for drinks manufacturers it creates a similar problem to using recycled plastic, as the integrity of the PET walls of bottles is compromised and reduces carbonation shelf life.”

“This has the undesirable effect of deterring the manufacturers from doing it. This is where we can make a huge difference. What our team of ‘bubble scientists’ have come up with to address this is to develop CO 2 Sustain which is able to retain carbon dioxide in carbonated drinks, making drinks fizzier for longer.”

“This means beverage businesses are free to reduce drinks that use less plastic whilst maintaining the carbonation shelf life standard. With no impact or taste or appearance, our innovative non-silicone processing aid has the potential to contribute to massive waste reductions.”