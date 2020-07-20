Coca-Cola European Partners invests in recycling start-up in move away from virgin oil-based PET

× Expand CCEP CuRe’s technology uses a process of partial depolymerisation to rejuvenate low grade polyester waste into like virgin quality, 100 per cent rPET-granulate.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, has announced investment in CuRe Technology – a recycling start-up which seeks to provide a new lease of life for difficult-to-recycle plastic polyester waste.

The funding from CCEP, through its innovation investment fund CCEP Ventures, will enable CuRe to accelerate its ‘polyester rejuvenation’ technology from pilot plant to commercial readiness. Once the technology is commercialised, CCEP will receive the majority of the output from a CuRe-licensed, new-build plant.

Once operational, CCEP says CuRe has the potential to support its ambition, in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company in Western Europe, to eliminate virgin oil-based PET from its PET bottles within the next decade.

This will contribute to removing a total of over 200,000 tonnes of virgin oil-based PET from CCEP’s packaging portfolio a year and support the transition to a circular economy for PET packaging.

CuRe Technology – a start-up, created by a consortium of world-leading recycling innovators and experts, and led by the Morssinkhof Group and the Cumapol/DuFor Group, with strategic partners DSM-Niaga and NHL Stenden University of Applied Science – will initially apply its end-to-end partial depolymerisation recycling process to transform opaque and difficult to recycle (ODR) food grade PET to high quality recycled PET (rPET) that can be used again for food and drink packaging in one continuous process on the same site.

Towards a Circular Economy

The CuRe funding from CCEP Ventures builds on existing strategic investments by The Coca-Cola Company in its plan to explore and support the scaling of ‘enhanced’ full depolymerisation recycling technologies in order to make a circular economy for PET a reality.

The Coca-Cola system in Western Europe is working towards a future source vision for its PET material which will help remove the need for virgin oil-based PET (figurative future sources of PET in Western Europe: 70 per cent derived from mechanical recycling with 25 per cent from depolymerisation recycling and five per cent PET from plant-based renewable sources, all while remaining 100 per cent recyclable).

“An exciting technology start-up”

Joe Franses, Vice President, Sustainability at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “CuRe is an exciting technology start-up with transformational potential developed by an experienced consortium, making it an ideal investment for CCEP Ventures.

“Our investment in CuRe underlines our commitment to supporting innovations that have the potential to drive growth in our business and our sustainable packaging goals. It also offers us the potential to access vital rPET volumes that will help to accelerate delivery of our 100 per cent rPET ambition for our PET bottles.”

Josse Kunst, Chief Commercial Officer at CuRe Technology, said: “Polyester is one of the world’s most reversible plastics and should not go to waste. In the pilot plant phase of the CuRe process, we were supported with a subsidy from the European Union and the three northern provinces of the Netherlands. Now our ambition to create an energy-efficient solution for product-to-product polyester transformation will be accelerated because of this funding."

Kunst continued: “The support of CCEP Ventures will enable us to start with opaque and difficult to recycle food grade PET and take the first step towards our ultimate vision of recycling all polyester, again and again.”