Coca-Cola fizzes up its bottle recycling plans

The Coca-Cola Company, the world’s largest drinks maker, has pledged to replace and recycle all its bottles by 2030.

Coca-Cola will spend some of its marketing budget on a reclamation education program, and increase focus on making its bottles recyclable.

James Quincey, President and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company “The world has a packaging problem – and, like all companies, we have a responsibility to help solve it. Through our World Without Waste vision, we are investing in our planet and our packaging to help make this problem a thing of the past.”

The company said it will work with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative, The Ocean Conservancy/Trash Free Seas Alliance and World Wildlife Fund (The Cascading Materials Vision and Bioplastic Feedstock Alliance). It will also launch efforts with new partners at the regional and local level and plans to work with its key customers to help motivate consumers to recycle more packaging.