Coca-Cola Great Britain continues sustainable packaging drive with move to 100 per cent recycled plastic in all Glacéau Smartwater bottles

In the latest move as part of its sustainable packaging strategy, Coca-Cola Great Britain, in partnership with Coca-Cola European Partners, has announced Glacéau Smartwater bottles will be made from 100 per cent rPET by the end of the year and confirmed that it is on track to double the amount of rPET used in all other plastic bottles in early 2020.

In a move welcomed by Defra, Glacéau Smartwater will move its entire range and both its 600ml and 850ml servings into plastic bottles made from 100 per cent rPET.

The changes will remove 3100 tonnes of virgin plastic from circulation and means Glacéau Smartwater will contain more recycled plastic in its packaging than any bottled water brand in Great Britain.

At the same time, Coca-Cola continues to work with local reprocessors to double the amount of rPET used in all its plastic bottles, across 20 brands, to at least 50 per cent.

The new packs will be launched ahead of schedule in early 2020 and will make Coca-Cola the biggest user of rPET in Great Britain.

Jon Woods, General Manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: “Using more recycled plastic is a critical element of our sustainable packaging strategy, as it reduces the amount of virgin material used in our packs.”

“None of this is easy and I am proud of the teams’ work to ensure we are on track to move at least 50 per cent rPET plastic on all of our bottles in 2020.”

“Our new Smartwater bottle shows we can go further. But that requires more packaging to be collected so that more can be reused to make new bottles.”

“That’s why we support the planned reforms of the current recycling system in Great Britain and are calling for the introduction of well-designed deposit return scheme for drinks containers, which we believe will reduce litter and increase the quantity and quality of material reprocessed in this country.”