Coca-Cola Great Britain launches another campaign to get more people recycling

Coca-Cola Great Britain has launched a major new advertising campaign called ‘Round in Circles’.

Launched to coincide with Recycle Now’s Recycle Week the multi-brand campaign highlights that all the plastic bottles used for Coca-Cola’s full range of brands in Great Britain are 100 per cent recyclable and can be made into new bottles.

The campaign includes print and out-of-home with a focus on transport hubs.

The creative, developed by Recipe which features various Coca-Cola brands, interweaves information into circular artwork, referencing the company’s commitment to helping develop a true circular economy for its packs.

Kris Robbens, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Great Britain said: “With this campaign we want to raise awareness that all of our bottles can be recycled and turned into new ones. As well as taking action to make our packaging as sustainable as possible, it’s important that we use our marketing and communications to encourage more people to recycle our bottles after they have enjoyed the drink. They are more likely to do this if they know they can be turned into new bottles again.

“Across all of our brands we want to use more recycled material in all of our packaging, however that requires more of it to be collected so that it can be reused to make new bottles.”

The campaign has been launched as part of Coca-Cola’s ongoing sustainable packaging strategy and is the latest in a series of actions.

Last week the company announced it will end the use of plastic shrink-wrap across multipack cans sold in Great Britain and replace it with 100 per cent recyclable, sustainably sourced cardboard.

The company will also be changing the iconic green Sprite bottle from green to clear to make it easier to recycle into a new bottle and GLACÉAU Smartwater will be its first brand to move to 100 per cent recycled plastic in its bottles over the next few months.