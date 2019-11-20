Coca-Cola moves to recycled PET bottles in Sweden

Coca-Cola will make the move to 100 per cent recycled bottles in Sweden in the first quarter of 2020.

The change means a reduction in the use of newly manufactured plastics by approximately 3,500 tonnes per year.

The transition to 100 per cent recycled plastic concerns the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and Bonaque brands, and comprises of around 40 different variants.

The reduction in virgin plastic means a reduction in CO2 emissions of 25 per cent compared to before the transition, where the portfolio consisted of around 40 per cent recycled plastic.

Sofie Eliasson Morsink, CEO of Coca-Cola European Partners Sverige, said: “Plastic is an effective packaging material, provided that it is collected and reused so that nothing is rubbish. Coca-Cola in Sweden wants to help contribute to the transition towards a circular economy.”