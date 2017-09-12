RPC Group shake up cocktail packaging

RPC sites are collaborating in the production of a new shaker pack that allows consumers to produce the perfect cocktail in the home.

Funkin Cocktails supplies natural syrups, fruit purée and cocktail mix to bartenders.

Produced for the retail market, the Cocktail Shaker range offers a quick and easy way to make great cocktails, with the fruit mixture for a variety of recipes in a special pack in the shape of a traditional cocktail shaker. Consumers use the cap as a measure to add the relevant amount of spirits, along with some ice, and then shake.

× Expand Funkin bottle by RPC

The shaker pack, which was designed by Air Innovation, is extrusion blow-moulded in multilayer polypropylene by RPC Promens Consumer, Corby and the lid and measuring cap is injection moulded by RPC M&H, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire.

RPC Design worked on the technical aspects of the pack, providing strengthening rings and hoops, to ensure the bottle could be filled hot and cold for different recipes.

Extra attention was paid to an effective seal between the cap and lid, and the lid and the container, to prevent leaks during the shaking process.

The container’s PP/EVOH/PP construction creates an effective barrier to preserve the quality of the fruit mixtures. For branding and shelf appeal, the pack features a full-length shrink sleeve and Funkin’s embossed logo on the shoulder. The lid and cap are produced in metallic silver polypropylene to match the graphics on the shrink sleeve.