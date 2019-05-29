Coes of Derby explores almost 70 years of manufacturing

For almost 70 years, Coes of Derby has been producing GRP composite products.

The Derby based manufacturer was founded by Charles Bernard Harrison, an aircraft engineer with Rolls Royce during the Second World War, who became involved with the packaging of aircraft engine parts throughout the world at the end of the war.

This experience led him to develop various packaging methods and materials which he eventually put to use by forming his own company in 1951 and in the 1970’s Harrison was awarded an MBE for his services to industry.

From early days, Coes has been working with various branches of the military, as well as in the aerospace industry, delivering goods consistently since the start.

The military remains a vital area of business for Coes who manufacture GRP cases for the MOD, but companies from the automotive, transport and rail industries are all key, loyal customers too.

Coes works with each customer to fulfil the exact requirement - be this the famous Clock in St Pancras station; wind deflectors on HGVS; shower trays in prisons; pod bathrooms for student accommodation blocks; tanks for water treatment works; mobile display units in airports; and even tanning booths.

In 1991, the company was taken over by Bernard Harrison’s son, Christopher, who in turn semi-retired in 2018.

He was joined on the board as joint managing director by Wendy Dent who had spent 18 years working in the company as general manager and latterly as finance director.

The compane believes Coes’ history and heritage has enabled it to develop and enhance its technologies using polyesters, vinylesters and many other plastic processes to create mouldings for a wide range of applications.

The company believes a key element to the company’s approach to GRP is to combine experience working with GRP and other fibres, using the latest manufacturing processes and techniques. This now allows the company to offer spray laminating and resin transfer mouldings alongside hand laminating.