Coexpan joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, welcomes Coexpan as a new member.

So far, SCS has been comprised of the styrene monomer and styrenic polymers producers INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni).

Coxepan, specialises in rigid plastic foils and thermoformed packaging, which the SCS membership across the value chain to include the first plastics converter.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS, said: “SCS is delighted that we are now joined by a major plastics converter such as Coexpan. SCS is working relentlessly with partners across the entire value chain to deliver on the unique circularity potential of styrenics, always with a view to food grade applications. Bringing together the collective expertise of the organisations operating in every stage of the styrenics value chain within SCS is the logical way forward to jointly accelerate the circularity for styrenics.”

Dinis Mota, CEO Coexpan, added: “Joining SCS demonstrates our commitment to securing a turnaround in market and consumer perception of styrenic products and to being a major driver of the transition towards a circular economy. The SCS initiative is fully aligned with our vision of sustainability, a key factor in how we create long-term value. Therefore, we are continuously developing packaging solutions that are fully circular.”