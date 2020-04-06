Colgate-Palmolive donates plastics essentials to catering company’s NHS care initiative

× Expand Colgate Palmolive Royal Cornwall Charlotte Davies is behind the care packages initiative

Colgate-Palmolive has donated a mountain of essential items to an initiative designed to provide NHS staff with care packages when working to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative was conceived by Cornwall-based catering company and NHS contractor, Davies Catering Cornwall, whose owners, Charlotte and Martin Davies, wanted to support frontline workers at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro, through the provision of key self-care products.

The donated items include bodywash, toothpaste and toothbrushes that will be prepared for the ‘take-home’ packages for staff, as well as some kept for workers on shift that want to take advantage of freshening up at hospital when undertaking long hours.

Colgate Palmolive Boxes The boxes of donated goods

“I’d emailed asking for donations for us to give our hospital staff, both as a thank you for their hard work fighting Covid-19, but also to ensure they have access to the items that might be hard to get hold of at the moment,” explained Charlotte Davies.

“Colgate-Palmolive really stepped up to the challenge. After my initial enquiry I was stunned to find boxes containing 200 of each key product delivered to my house a few days later. As caterers working at the hospital, we’re seeing the staff on a daily basis and know that these packages will make life a bit easier for them at this difficult time.”

Colgate-Palmolive, a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy programme, is a global producer of health and wellbeing products.

Earlier this year it launched the first recyclable toothpaste tube made of HDPE. It is also a member of Terracycle’s ‘Loop’ initiative, a concept for reusable, refillable packaging set to launch in London this year.