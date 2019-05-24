Colgate-Palmolive joins TerraCycle’s Loop initiative to eliminate single-use packaging

Colgate-Palmolive is expanding its commitment to reducing waste by joining TerraCycle’s Loop initiative for reusable, refillable packaging, beginning with pilot programmes in the US and France.

Colgate and other consumer products have joined Loop and founding retail partners to announce a pilot that will serve New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington DC.

Last week, Loop and Carrefour announced the launch of a similar test serving Paris.

Colgate is one of over 25 companies that joined Loop to test the innovative new shopping system.

With Loop, products will be delivered in durable packaging that is later collected, cleaned, refilled, and reused.

The goal is to provide a convenient circular solution to consumers, while securing meaningful environmental benefits.

Ann Tracy, Vice President for Global Sustainability, EOHS & Supply Chain Strategy for Colgate-Palmolive, said: “Loop offers an intriguing new option for reducing packaging waste, and we’re excited about its potential.”

“Colgate is constantly experimenting with different approaches to conservation and waste reduction, so we’re eager to see how we can make this new model work for retailers and consumers, which are the keys to its success.”