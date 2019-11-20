COLINES builds on success after K 2019

COLINES says it is enjoying the tailwind of its biggest success ever at the 2019 K show.

This success, fed by a constant and significant attendance during the fair, resulted in various commercial agreements signed during the show itself.

The company have welcomed various follow-up visits to the company’s premises by customers interested in viewing the wide range of machinery proposed by COLINES in action.

Anthony Michael Caprioli, The commercial director, said: “In these first months with COLINES I have had the opportunity to appreciate the vocation to innovation of a company boasting more than 50 patents in various countries. "

"This means facing the present and future challenges connected to energy saving (infrared ray heaters adopted in our mono-orientation units comes to mind), and developing “monomaterial” solutions for products that are ever more sustainable. New important markets are opening up for our company, whilst our main markets keep on growing and this is a positive and encouraging sign for the future.”

Gabriele Peccetti, marketing manager, added: “The choice to put on show the ALLrollEX 3000 stretch film line was bold and has been certainly rewarding, as shown by the resulting orders. During the fair we performed daily demo runs, which won over the visitors both for the flawless quality of the film and for reliable and simple functioning of the line, which is, according to many insiders, the best now available in the market. The K’19 was a new turning point for us and we look ahead with absolute confidence."