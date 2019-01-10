Colines enters Far-East partnership with Rieckermann

Colines has announced a new partnership with Rieckermann, which will see Rieckermann representing Colines and providing after-sales service in China, Thailand, Vietnam. Korea, Japan, and the Philippines.

The alliance aims to strengthen the presence of Colines in the Far East.

Eraldo Peccetti, CEO of Colines, said: “We are proud of this new cooperation with a sound and successful company as Rieckermann is. We are sure that the synergy between our companies will help us to further grow in the Asian countries, which we are experiencing a string development and can be a very important market for us in the future.”

Kristian Rieck, Director of Plastics and Converting Industry of Rieckermann, said: “We are excited to embark on our newly formed partnership with Colines, as our customers can certainly benefit from their innovative ideas, broad portfolio, and the unique solutions they offer. With our mission to make the most out of industrial production and processes, we are confident that Colines vertically integrated structure, process and application know-how will upport our customers to drive their business forward.”