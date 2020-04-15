Collin manufactures lines for the production of protective film

Collin Lab and Pilot Solutions has assembled a line including an extruder and slot die for the production of protective shield film in its technical centre.

Currently Collin is producing PET films for visors, and the casting of different films, extrusion coating of packaging films, and the equipment of non-woven fabrics with functional layers for hygiene and medical products.

Dr Friedrich Kastner, CEO and Managing Partner for Collin Lab and Pilot Solutions, said: “We already produce PET film for various medical sectors such as hospitals, doctors, and pharmacies. We have already received many enquiries and are very happy to offer our support.”

“Due to our core competences, we were in a position to assemble a production line very quickly and with the support by our partners, we could start production, because, on the one hand, we have years of experience in engineering for the plastic processing industry and on the other hand, we also supply our lines to the medical and pharmaceutical sector.”