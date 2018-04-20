Colloids appoints new manager in China

Colloids Group has appointed Dr Craig MacDougall as its General Manager for the Chinese arm Colloids Plastic Suzhou.

MacDougall joined the company in March after 22 years with Americhem Europe where he held technical and management leadership roles including Technical Manager, Director of Operations EMAE and General Manager.

MacDougall is relocating with his family to China, and will live in Changshu, about two hours north west of Shanghai where Colloids’ masterbatch manufacturing plant and research facilities are located, which started operations in 2016. He will be responsible for the day to day running of Colloids’ operations in China and helping to grow the business in China and other Asian markets, which has become an increasingly important region for the company.

Russell Livesey, CEO of Colloids Group said: “We have an ambitious growth plan in the coming years in China and Asia, and so we are delighted to be able to bring Craig into the executive team to head up Colloids China and help drive the business forward in the region. With his many years’ experience working in the masterbatch industry combined with his commercial, operational and technical expertise, I feel confident that the Colloids China business is in very capable hands and will deliver excellent results and performance under his leadership.”

× Expand Colloids - Craig MacDougall

One of the very first events the new General Manager is involved with is supporting the Colloids commercial and technical teams on the stand (8.2 E75) during Chinaplas 2018 next week, at which new products are being launched: the new T-TEC range of high-temperature engineering polymer masterbatch and compounds, plus 11 newly developed permanent electrically conductive and electrostatically dissipative (ESD) compound grades, expanding the existing E-TEC product range. The new products are aimed at key industrial markets with high performance applications, used in automotive, electrical & electronics (E & E) and ESD packaging, storage and distribution applications.