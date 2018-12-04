Colloids crowned ‘Large Business of the Year’

× Expand The winning team on the night Colloids

Masterbatch manufacturer, Colloids Limited, has been crowned ‘Large Business of the Year’ at the 2018 Knowsley Business Awards.

The Awards has become an established annual event to recognise and celebrate successful organisations and individuals that are helping to drive the ongoing economic growth in the North West of England.

Colloids Ltd. has been making polymer masterbatches in the North west for over 50 years and manufactures and exports coloured and black speciality compounds, additives and bespoke masterbatches globally.

The judges said a key factor in Colloids’ success was the company’s business growth journey over the last decade, starting from an annual turnover of under £16million to reaching £45million in 2017 and exceeding £50million in the second half of 2018, achieved by growing both UK and international sales.

export sales growth, particularly in Europe, The Middle East, USA and Asia, has been a major success for the business, with an ongoing focus and future investments aimed at further growth in export sales.

Another key factor that helped Colloids to secure the award, judges added, has been the successful running of the business at a sustainable level of profitability for many years.

Colloids’ CEO, Russell Livesey, said: “We are all absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious award and feel very honoured. It has been a great morale booster for the entire Colloids team, whose consistent hard work, dedication and commitment makes the business so successful.”