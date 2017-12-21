Colloids revives 1967 spirit at retro party celebrating fifty years in the masterbatch trade

Masterbatch maker Colloids has ended 2017 with a celebration of 50 years in the polymer industry, hosing a 60’s themed part at the Liverpool Marriot hotel.

Colloids started up in the masterbatch trade in 1967, and the firm brought 130 colleagues past and present together to enjoy its party.

Russell Livesey, Colloids CEO, said: “I am very proud of the people working at Colloids, who have such a positive company spirit and determination to work hard and ensure continued business growth and success. At the heart of the business is our tremendously talented research team, which continues to develop innovative products for both new and existing customers and markets. The business has come a long way, especially since becoming part of the global Tosaf Group in 2004, which has helped Colloids to grow exports and expand internationally.

“Our next strategic objective, which is already underway, is to set up Colloids masterbatch manufacturing operations in the USA to serve the North American market. This is a very exciting and challenging project, which when completed will see the Colloids brand established in Europe, Asia and North America.”

The firm has facilities on Merseyside, in Northamptonshire and China. Colloids has grown from an annual turnover of less than £16 million to more than £45 million annually, now with over 160 employees, including those awarded at its anniversary - Frank Johnson, IT Manager, who received a 35 years’ long service award, and Safety Manager Mick Sullivan, with Colloids for 25 years.