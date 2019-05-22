Colloids showcasing innovative new speciality masterbatch products at Chinaplas 2019

Colloids is exhibiting at Chinaplas 2019, showcasing the latest product innovations developed by Colloids’ R&D team.

The products include new speciality black masterbatches for agricultural films and automotive interiors, a new plastic component laser marking compatible masterbatch range, and a new T-TEC Signal Orange high-performance masterbatch for high voltage components in hybrid and electric vehicle engines.

These four new products are key speciality masterbatch additions to the Colloids range of black, white, and colour masterbatch products and performance enhancing polymer additives which includes anti-fog, anti-static, anti-wear, anti-block, anti-slip, fire retardant, UV protection, anti-bacterial, and biodegradable grades.

Products developed by Colloids provide added value processing benefits, such as higher throughput rates, along with improved quality and functional performance for a wide range of plastics used in automotive, agricultural, E&E, construction, pipes, geosynthetics, consumer goods, and packaging markets.