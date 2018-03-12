Colloids Wins UK DIT North West Greater China Business Awards 2018

Colloids, manufacturer of speciality black and coloured masterbatches, compounds and additives, has won the Greater China Business Award 2018, chosen by the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) North West.

The award is given annually by the DIT North West to the top exporting company in the North-West region, which has consistently grown exports by providing an innovative and successful business partnership for over three years with companies across the Greater China area.

Last year, Colloids had sales in China of over £4.4 million and is forecasted to be close to £6 million by the end of 2018.

Colloids says it has been particularly successful in developing business in mainland China by implementing a combined local product and service offering approach.

× Expand Left to right: Philomena Chen, Head of Asia Pacific, DIT North West, Judy Guan, Purchasing Category Manager, Colloids, Russell Livesey, CEO, Colloids, Keith Harrison, Business Development & MICE Manager, Cathay Pacific Airways, Carol Heesom, Customer Services Manager, Colloids, Judy Wong, Marketing Manager, Colloids, Andre Toczek, Commercial Director, Colloids, Marian Sudbury, Director, Global Operations, Northern Powerhouse - Exports and Investment, DIT

Russell Livesey, Colloids Group CEO, explained: “China has been a key target region for our international business growth, which started back in 2006 when we engaged a local Chinese distributor. We put a lot of effort into understanding the local culture and building long-term relationships, taking advice from key export partners with expertise in doing business in China.”

Over 180 guests attended the DIT North West 2018 Business Awards dinner held on Friday 23rd February at The Lowry in Salford Quays, Manchester where the awards were presented.