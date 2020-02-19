Colourhouse Masterbatch installs new production line

Colourhouse Masterbatch has installed an additional production line at its manufacturing facility in Wigan.

The latest investment supports the company’s continued growth strategy, increasing its overall production by 19 per cent.

The major strategic investment has been made in response to the ever-increasing demand from clients for faster processing timescales and greater output, while not compromising on the quality of the masterbatches and compounds.

Brian Davis, Director of Colourhouse Masterbatch, said: “We are committed to producing high performance, yet sustainable products that are able to meet the demanding service and long-life requirements of rapidly growing market sectors.”

“Bespoke orders have been increasing for some time now, so we required new equipment to enhance our infrastructure by supporting this demand, particularly for the development of automotive formulations for the progressively high-end colour specifications in these markets.”