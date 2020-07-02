Colourmaster NIP meets ISO9001:2015 certification

Colourmaster NIP has announced, following a successful audit on the 9 June 2020 by the British Assessment Bureau, the company is now certified as meeting ISO9001:2015.

Director Hilary McCarthy

Despite the challenges caused by lockdown, such as a high proportion of staff working remotely, Colourmaster were still able to do what was necessary to successfully comply with the standard.

Hilary McCarthy, Director, commented: “I am very proud of the effort from the whole team who have implemented what was required in a short period of time. This award confirms what our customers already know about us – we deliver great products and excellent customer service.”

Colourmaster NIP is best known as being the UK authorised distributors for Clariant Omnicolor masterbatch and BioSphere biodegradable additive, while also supplying bespoke masterbatches and a range of plastic raw materials and additives.