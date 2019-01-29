Colourmaster NIP supplies IR detectable black masterbatch to aid recycling

Colourmaster NIP are now able to supply black masterbatches which offer infra-red detectability for the recycling of plastics.

Manufactured by Clariant, the CESA-IR range, has been developed to replace the traditionally used carbon black based masterbatches in packaging applications.

CESA-IR masterbatches replace carbon black with colourants which allow the polymer grade to be successfully identified.

This enables the polymer to be identified using current detection methods, which means the polymer can be sorted into polymer type and then directed into the correct stream for proper recycling.

Available in grades compatible with PP, HDPE, PET and C-PET, CESA-IR features a coloration strength and dispersion quality on par with conventional black masterbatches, good processability and a competitive let-down ratio, according to Colourmaster NIP.