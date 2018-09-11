Colourmaster NIP to distribute UK manufactured plastic injection moulding tools

Colourmaster NIP has announced the signing of an agreement to distribute UK manufactured plastic injection moulding tools.

The company says working with partner toolmaker, Kavia Tooling, Colourmaster now offers, high quality, tooling manufactured to a pre-agreed specification and lead time.

Using its technology for the design and manufacturing of tooling, as standard practice its service includes, design of the mould tool, which is submitted to the customer, for approval, before manufacture commences and full functional testing of the tool prior to delivery.

The company also offers a review of the component design to ensure best possible cost of manufacture for both tooling and component and first off sampling, if required, and adjustment if necessary.

Options for tooling can include, standard P20 or fully hardened tooling, single impression or multi cavity, single component or multi component family tooling and polished or textured finish as required.

Eddie Thurloway, Sales and Business Development Manager at Colourmaster NIP, said: “Having been purchased mould tools by Kavia Tooling for several years in my previous role I know the quality of the tools they manufacture. When discussing the possibility of Colourmaster working together with Kavia Tooling I had no hesitation in recommending that we should.”