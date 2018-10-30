Colourmaster NIP to sell Biosphere Biodegradable Additive in the UK and Ireland

Colourmaster NIP has teamed up with US based BioSphere Plastic, to distribute their biodegradable additive in the UK and Ireland.

BioSphere biodegradable plastic additive is an additive package which enhances the ability of plastic to biodegrade when added to polymers and works in both anaerobic and aerobic systems.

When compared to unmodified plastics, a one per cent addition of the additive masterbatch can increase the rate of degradation of a plastic product by 100-200 times.

The additive works by enhancing the level of hydrophilicity in the plastic part which allows acids, secreted naturally by microbes, to soften the macromolecules within plastic.

Microbes are then able to consume these macromolecules much more quickly than normal, resulting in much faster biodegradation occurring.

In anaerobic systems, such as landfills, the plastic is turned into CH4, CO2, biomass, and water.

In aerobic systems, such as compost facilities, CO2, biomass, and water are produced.

Complying with several international standards for biodegradation including ASTM D5526 & ASTM D5511, for anaerobic systems, and ASTM D5338/ISO 17088 for aerobic systems, the additive works in all major resin types including PET, PP, PS, and PE.