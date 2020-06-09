Colt & Willow expands range to refillable glass bottles with recyclable PET litre refills

by

Colt & Willow is a new range of conscious home cleaning products, offering a unique range of eco-friendly, sustainable and plant-based cleaning products.

The packaging has been made in Britain using sustainable materials, including long-lasting refillable glass bottles with recyclable PET litre refills available via subscription.

While being members of 1% For The Planet, the brand donates to Cool Earth, a non-profit organisation that works alongside rainforest communities to halt deforestation and its impact on climate change.

Colt & Willow was born from a desire to create clean cleaning products that will allow people to feel clean, confident in the knowledge they will have a toxic free home.

Colt & Willow Co-founder Annie McWilliam said: Most people don’t realise that our homes are full of harmful toxins— and the products we use to clean with are damaging our health, our skin and our loved ones.”

Tags

by

june/july2020

Blog Button - RHP
View more
BP&amp;R MPU Subs