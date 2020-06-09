Colt & Willow expands range to refillable glass bottles with recyclable PET litre refills

× Expand via whitehair.co

Colt & Willow is a new range of conscious home cleaning products, offering a unique range of eco-friendly, sustainable and plant-based cleaning products.

The packaging has been made in Britain using sustainable materials, including long-lasting refillable glass bottles with recyclable PET litre refills available via subscription.

While being members of 1% For The Planet, the brand donates to Cool Earth, a non-profit organisation that works alongside rainforest communities to halt deforestation and its impact on climate change.

Colt & Willow was born from a desire to create clean cleaning products that will allow people to feel clean, confident in the knowledge they will have a toxic free home.

Colt & Willow Co-founder Annie McWilliam said: “Most people don’t realise that our homes are full of harmful toxins— and the products we use to clean with are damaging our health, our skin and our loved ones.”