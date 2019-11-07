Composite Integration wins Manufacturer of the Year Award

Composite Integration has announced it has been named Manufacturer of the Year 2019 at the Cornwall Manufacturers Group Awards.

The awards took place on 31st October and attendees were addressing by keynote speaker Richard Rumbelow, Director of International Affairs and Exports for Make UK.

Composite Integration was awarded and praised for its investment into its facility and expansion of over 300 per cent, strengthening its management team, which is now 50 per cent female, and expanding its distributor network, as well as a number of other factors.

Kelly Ellis, Business Development Management for Composite Integration, said: “We are very happy with the achievement and thank all of the Composite Integration team for making it happen.”

“There were over 160 people representing some very impressive manufacturing companies and we were up against some tough competition.”