Composite overmoulding investment sees CCP Gransden honoured at awards

Belfast-based SME, CCP Gransden, has been recognised for its development and advancement of lightweight composite components at an industry awards ceremony.

The company received the ‘Best Technology Application of the Year’ at the Plastics Industry Awards held in London recently. The judges commended CCP Gransden’s commitment to invest in a state-of-the-art high volume advanced composite production to produce the parts, which it develops for markets such as aerospace and automotive.

CCP Gransden says it identified an “urgent need” need to facilitate the development and production of components that can replace heavier metal parts with mass produced lightweight composite alternatives for overall weight reduction.

Within its production facility the company carries out composite overmoulding – which involves the injection moulding of a variety of advanced thermoplastics such as Nylons, PEI, PPS and PEEK directly onto the surface of an advanced thermoplastic composite laminate – on an advanced Engel production cell.

The over-moulded features can be varied and complex in nature, which CCP Gransden says enables it to increase the capability of the overall thermoplastic composite component, while also supporting its clients’ lightweighting and parts count reduction goals.

Engel was also recognised at the awards for its part in designing, manufacturing and installing the advanced production cell.