Composite Prime announces distribution partnership with GAP

Composite Prime, an outdoor decking company, has announced a new distribution partnership with GAP.

GAP, a one stop shop for PVC-U for builders and installers, already supplies Composite Prime’s eco-friendly HD Deck DUAL and HD Deck XS ranges across its network of nearly 100 depots nationwide.

Composite Prime HD Deck Dual Antique Carbon Boarder

While Composite Prime, based in Ilkley, Leeds, is a much newer player in the fast-growing composites sector, the company’s progress is strengthening.

The company believes by tying up with GAP, it will tap into a network supplying both the residential and commercial markets from Inverness to the Isle of Wight.

“From a standing start three years ago we have experienced unprecedented growth to become one of the largest suppliers of composite products in the UK and we are thrilled to be working in partnership with GAP,” said Domenic Harrison, Composite Prime’s Managing Director.

“In addition, our sustainability credentials are a major selling point for our growing portfolio of UK partners. Like us, they share a deeply held concern for the environment. Working together we can only make a difference.”