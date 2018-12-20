Composite Prime breaks new ground with TTF membership

Composite Prime has been awarded membership of the Timber Trade Federation (TTF), becoming the first-ever member of the industry-leading body which solely supplies composite materials.

Based in Ilkley, Leeds, Composite Prime, is now one of the largest suppliers of composite decking products in the UK.

The company says its market share has soared following high profile distribution partnership agreements for its HD Deck DUAL and HD Deck XS ranges, along with GAP, a supplier to builders and installers in the UK PVC-U market.

Composite Prime’s decking ranges utilise the latest composite technology to produce a long life, low maintenance, safe, slip-resistant and child-friendly material.

Composite Prime HD Deck Dual Antique Curve

David Hopkins, Managing Director of the TTF, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Composite Prime onboard. They have already made great in-roads to the market via numerous members and look set to continue that growth. I wish them every success.”

Charles Taylor, Sales Director, added: “To become the first composites-only member of the TTF, the UK’s foremost membership body in its sector, is a landmark achievement for Composite Prime. We are actively pursuing membership of other industry-leading bodies who represent the market sectors we are increasingly supplying.”