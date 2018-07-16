Composites Evolution completes final stage of new UK prepreg manufacturing facility

Composites Evolution, supplier of innovative composite materials, has completed the final stage of its move to a new prepreg manufacturing facility in Chesterfield, UK.

Its production launch products include the Evopreg range of epoxy prepregs for both components and tooling, as well as the PFA-based Evopreg-PFC prepregs that provide goodl fire performance.

All products have been developed by its in-house team for aerospace, automotive, mass transport, construction and motorsport applications.

Dr. Brendon Weager, Technical Director, said: "This exciting development of our business concludes several years of investment in product development and commercialisation.”

Gareth Davies, Commercial Manager, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and supply partners to our new factory to discuss how we can work together to move their projects forward with both our pilot and large scale production facilities.”