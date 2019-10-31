Composites UK announces 2019 Composites Industry Award winners

At the Composites UK 2019 Industry Awards Dinner, the Association revealed the winners of its nine ward categories at its annual black-tie dinner.

The event, held at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham to coincide with the Advanced Engineering Show, saw over 300 people gather to celebrate the achievements of their peers, from individual personnel through to collaborative innovations.

× Expand SIMON D. JONES

Guests included the Department for International Trade, Williams Advanced Engineering, Shell, National Composites Centre, Spirit Aerospace, BAE Systems, Airbus and Solvay.

The Awards saw Nia Jones from the National Composites Centre win Trainee of the Year, Jonny Haley from MPM win Employee of the Year, and Pentaxia win Employer of the Year.

Meanwhile, Gurit UK won both the Environmental Sustainability Award and the Innovation in Composite Materials Award, with Surface Generation and Cecene winning the Innovation in Composite Manufacture and Composites Design awards respectively.

In addition, Janet Mitchell from the National Composites Centre was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to the Composites Industry Award, thanks to her championing diversity in engineering.

Claire Whysall, Communications Manager at Composites UK, said: “This event is rapidly growing each year and we’d like to thank our sponsors for supporting the event as this allows us to bring in more elements, making the evening one to remember for our guests.”

“The National Composites Centre also provided valuable support, as did McLaren Automotive, allowing us to showcase one of their cars on the night.”