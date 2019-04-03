Composites UK appoints new Chairman

Composites UK has announced the appointment of Ben Wilson as Chairman of the Association for 2019 – 2021.

Wilson, Business Leader at MPM has been part of the Composites UK Board since 2015.

The company says since 2010 under his direction, the business has more than trebled its turnover to 20 per cent year on year growth and is still experiencing record sales and beating targets every month.

× Expand Composites UK

He has a clear vision for his term as Chairman and looks to support the team and Board already in place.

“I am delighted to have been voted in as Chairman at Composites UK, they are a fantastic supporter of our industry. With my two years as Chairman I am dedicated to ensuring members from across all sectors get value from their membership, whilst supporting growth in the UK composites market,” said Wilson.

“I am particularly passionate about apprenticeships and will be looking to get a level 2 aligned with the level 3 that we already have in place.”

Dr. Faye Smith of Avalon Consultancy will continue the role of Vice Chair for the next year.

Composites UK would like to thank Chris Taylor of Axon Automotive who steps down from his two-year role as Chairman, and also resigning Board Director John Doyle of Millfield Composites Group for their valuable contributions in driving the Association forwards.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the 2019 nomination process for the four places on the Board which are up for election.