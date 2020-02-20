Composites UK launches Good Practice Guide for joining of FRP’s

Composites UK, supported by the National Composites Centre, has launched a Good Practice Guide on the topic of joining for fibre reinforced polymer composites (FRPs).

With funding from the NCC, the guide was written be TWI’s Chris Worrall, Ewen Kellar, and Charlotte Vacogne, and edited by Stella Job of Composites UK.

Job said: “Composites UK is keen to share good practice and help industry access advice, thus developing confidence so that markets for composites are increased.”

“This guide provides foundational knowledge of joining techniques which should make it easier for companies to produce reliable structures from composite parts.”

Worrall said: “TWI is delighted to have been asked to write the Composites UK Joining guide and to pass on some of the experience gained over many years helping our Industrial Members solve their joining problems.”

“It is hoped that this guide will not only help companies design better joints today but also stimulate further research required to improve joining composites in the future.”

The Good Practice Guide is available to download here.