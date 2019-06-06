Composites UK turns 30

Composites UK has celebrated turning 30 years old with an anniversary event at Brandon Hall Hotel in Coventry.

Originally the Composites Processing Association, it became Composites UK in 2007 to include the whole supply chain within the membership, growing over the last decade from 70 members to 370.

The evening saw fifty attendees join the celebration, including founding members Keith Baeumont and Ken Forsdyke, and past Chairman John Ward, who have all since retired from the composites industry.

Forsdyke said: “It’s really great to see the organisation going from strength-to-strength. The few of us that met 30 years ago could only dream of such an outcome.”

Ben Wilson, the current Chairman of Composites UK, said: “This was a fantastic event to bring some influential people in the composites world together and celebrate the success of the UK trade association.”

“Like any other business, it starts small and grows, and to have the opportunity to thank Ken, Keith, and John, as pioneers and honorary members was a fitting tribute.”

“May the celebrations be the start of another very successful 30 years for Composites UK and the sector as a whole.”