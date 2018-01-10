Compostable stand up pouch developed by B&G Products for granola packs

B&G Products, based in Shropshire, has developed a recyclable and compostable ‘Earthpouch’ for Troofoods, a granola firm.

B&G Products and partner HAVI worked for around two years on a sustainable pack that is credible, high performing and yet affordable.

The Troofoods designs were printed by local partner TCL Packaging using plates from YRG Eclipse. The range of products were launched in Planet Organic just after Christmas in 100 per cent plastic free completely compostable packaging.

Helenor Rogers, Founder of Troofoods, said: “We’re proud to be the first 100 per cent compostable product in the mainstream cereal market. Change needs to happen in the world of food packaging and if it’s down to start-ups to pioneer these changes then so be it.”

Peter Ralten, Commercial Director at B&G, said: “Over the last few years food brands and retailers have asked us to come up with an affordable recyclable pouch solution. Beside the fact that the Eathpouch can be recycled with paper it is also compostable. B&G have invested considerable resources in this innovative environmentally friendly packaging solution. The Earthpouch has all the required certification you would expect from FSC/PEFC to Direct Food Contact. We are delighted that Troo have chosen to pack their fantastic product in the Earthpouch.”

Earthpouch is made from a special type of paper with a plastic free heat-sealable coating. This material is formed using a pouch manufacturing process to produce the Stand Up Pouches providing food security for dry and moist food products.