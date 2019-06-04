CompoTech reveals how to increase machine performance with composites

CompoTech has released a new white paper discussing how to increase machine performance and accuracy improvements of up to 50 per cent with carbon fibre reinforced composite materials.

The company believes to date, composite materials have generally been limited to specialised machine and automation systems, due to unfamiliarity amongst design engineers of their properties and value for money.

Yet composite parts can play a vital role in revolutionising machine performance and can address many of the major challenges facing designers today.

The white paper explains the highly automated manufacturing process of axial fibre placement, which can produce beams and tubes that are 10 to 15 per cent stiffer as well as offering up to 50 per cent greater strength in bending.

The white paper also covers the advantages of composites, how these differ from other materials areas of application for improving speed of manufacture, productivity and quality and, the cost benefits associated with carbon fibre and the significant savings.

Composite components can be engineered to deliver twice the stiffness of steel at a quarter of its mass, while providing vibration damping properties up to twenty times better than steel and, importantly, thermal stability in conditions of widely varying machine temperatures.

According to Professor Milan Ruzicka, Head of the Department Mechanics, Czech Technical University, Prague, “This is where the technical benefits of composites lie. Companies embracing such solutions make them innovators and enhance their reputations as leaders in their field.”