CompoTech wins JEC Asia innovation award

CompoTech, the composite manufacturing specialist, has been announced the winner of the aerospace category for the JEC Asia Innovation Award for its Composite Aileron, cured in one step.

The innovative composite process and structure aileron was developed with partner company Aero Vodochody Aerospace a.s. for the new L-39NG trainer jet.

The process involves applying robot assisted filament laying for the automated production of wing structures. The structure moves away from traditional moulded skin bonded to a bulkhead.

As the outer skin fibres continuous around the whole structure this increases the overall structural integrity. There is also no core material or secondary bonding required, therefore the homogenous structure has less risk of delamination.

Having undergone simulated load and pressure tests the part was used for the L-39NG’s first flight late in December 2018.

Dr. Humphrey Carter, Head of Business Development, said: “To be announced as innovation winner is a great accomplishment for everyone at CompoTech. It’s a great reflection of the innovative Composite Aileron we’ve developed in partnership with Aero Vodochody Aerospace a.s., the recognition will help further drive innovation for the future for our customers.”

Dr. Robin Poul, Head of Analytical Design, thanked the project partners, Aero Vodochody Aerospace a.s., and their ambition to take the company’s ideas and apply it to the jet aircraft.