Connect 2 Cleanrooms and Elis Cleanroom announce partnership

Connect 2 Cleanrooms (C2C) and Elis Cleanroom have signed a partnership agreement to further strengthen the contamination control solution packages offered to their customers.

C2C will now be representing the cleanroom laundry and rental services of Elis Cleanroom.

This complements C2C’s existing range of cleanroom consumables and will increase flexibility of service and scope of supply, benefitting the market with faster access to a full portfolio.

In return, C2C will be supporting one stop supplies to Elis Cleanroom accounts towards a broader range of products from leading manufacturers.

Joe Govier, Managing Director of C2C, said: “This is a great opportunity for our current and future customers to decide on the very best garment rental solutions. Elis are at the forefront of supplying innovative product design using the latest research and materials.”

Dennis Smeijer, Sales and Innovation Director of Elis Cleanroom, said: “Being a Contamination Control partner for our customers we are happy to partner up with a company that has expertise in the field of constructing, validating and maintaining cleanrooms in order to deliver jointly to the market an increase of contamination control and decrease of total cost in use through our one stop package of service solutions.”