Connect 2 Cleanrooms collaborates with Biomaster partner Sealwise

Connect 2 Cleanrooms has developed a new hygienic furniture range in collaboration with Biomaster partner Sealwise.

Sealwise waterproof construction board (WCB) is a unique antimicrobial sheet material with a foam core of closed cell PVCU with an outer skin of solid PVC. Both layers are chemical resistant and impervious to liquid.

WCB was developed for areas where the threat of contamination is continuous and has inbuilt Biomaster technology to protect against microbial surface contamination.

The furniture is available exclusively through Connect 2 Cleanrooms’ online shop and can be used for area fit-outs and workstations.

Furniture made from WCB is suitable for use in cleanrooms as it can be kept hygienically clean for the lifetime of the product and joints are fully sealed leaving no places for contamination to build up.

Biomaster technology provides a permanent antimicrobial barrier that lasts for the lifetime of the product.

It is produced in part using recycled PVC from known, safe sources and is fully recyclable.

Sam Armer, Connect 2 Sealrooms Product & Process Development Manager, said: “Our collaboration with Sealwise has been exciting as their WCB has been specifically developed for areas where the threat of contamination is continuous.”

“Together we have produced a range of tables, step over benches, lockers and storage solutions that cleanroom users need. The durability of these products will mean they offer a cost-effective solution, offering value for money and reducing risk in cleanrooms."