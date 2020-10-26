Connect 2 Cleanrooms Founder and CEO ranked among UK’s top 50 most ambitious business leaders

Joe Govier, CEO and Founder of Connect 2 Cleanrooms, has been named as one of LDC’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2020.

Now in its third year, the programme, which is supported by The Telegraph, celebrates the inspiring leaders behind some of the UK’s most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.

Connect 2 Cleanrooms was founded in 2002 and has now grown its turnover by 40 per cent over the past year and Govier is now looking to expand his business into new international markets.

Elliot Govier

Govier says: “We crept into this market by doing small projects. Now we build multi-million-pound facilities for pharmaceutical and aerospace giants. Connect 2 Cleanrooms has grown through two recessions and a pandemic, all the while supporting my family and creating opportunities for the people who come and work here.”

“We are extremely adaptable so we can flip to focus on sectors when confidence and growth is high. The opportunity is phenomenal.”

John Garner of LDC added: “The UK has a long-standing reputation for its entrepreneurial endeavour, but there has never been a more important time to recognise or back ambition in British business. The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders aims to do just that. All of the inspiring leaders featured in our Top 50 this year have driven their business forward during a period of adversity, whether by expanding internationally, delivering real innovation, showcasing resilience or making a difference in their communities. They all deserve their place and I look forward to seeing their continued success.”