Connect 2 Cleanrooms offers services for ventilator production drive

Connect 2 Cleanrooms, a UK cleanroom design and build specialist, is offering services for ventilator production drive.

Its CEO Joe Govier has issued the following message.

“We would welcome any organisation who is looking for a quick-to-production cleanroom manufacturing environment to support the UK Government’s efforts to increase ventilator production to contact us.”

“We have contacted the BEIS Business Support Helpline to offer our contamination control services and are also reaching out to manufacturers directly due to the urgency of the situation. With our agility and expertise in this area, we can help organisations be quick to production.”

“We keep stock of standard size modular cleanrooms and these are offered with optional installation and validation, but also with clear self-assembly instructions and validation equipment, should your site have personnel restrictions in place. Bespoke cleanrooms are also available, with in-house capabilities to expedite the design process.

“We plan to give any organisations looking to support this effort the highest priority and are already ramping up production in support of this industry drive.

“Our cleanroom environments are modular with ceiling-mounted HEPA fan filter units to remove particulate contamination, with no requirement for plant space. This makes them a simple solution to upgrade an existing factory to achieve particle counts as determined by ISO 14644-1:2015.”

“We also offer cleanroom validation services and continual environmental monitoring to ensure clean facilities meet the requirements of ISO 13485, as well as the PPE and cleaning products needed to control particulate and microbial contamination.

“We appreciate this is a difficult time for many, but we have always championed the power of the British manufacturing industry and we truly believe that as a collective we will rise to the challenges that lie ahead.”

Any organisations wishing to explore cleanroom facility options further with Connect 2 Cleanrooms, are invited to contact Joe Govier, CEO, Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd on joe.govier@connect2cleanrooms.comor 01524 812899.