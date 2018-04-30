Constantia Flexibles completes acquisition of India’s Creative Polypack

After successfully completing its acquisition of a majority shareholding in India’s Creative Polypack, Constantia Flexibles Group is now the third largest flexible packaging company in India.

The transaction was originally announced on 23rd March 2018.

Creative Polypack manufactures film-based flexible packaging for paper-based soap wrappers, food, home and personal care (HPC) industries.

Creative Polypack achieved sales of approximately €75 million EUR (approx. £65 million) in its business year ending 31st March 2018 and already has had a presence in India since 2013, when it acquired Parikh Packaging based in Ahmedabad, western India.

The company currently has 850 employees at eight production sites in Baddi, Kanpur, Kolkata, Assam and Puducherry, in northern, eastern and southern India.