Constantia Flexibles selected as one of the ‘50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders 2020’

Constantia Flexibles has been selected as one of 50 global companies to take part in an international sustainability and climate initiative, initiated by the TBD media group.

This initiative includes videos of and promotes companies that are pioneers in the field of sustainability and is hosted by Bloomberg’s digital network.

Examples of the company’s leadership in the field of sustainability include the presentation of the more sustainable product line EcoLam in 2019, the opening of Ecoflex, the first plant in the world producing recyclable flexible packaging only, as well as the ambitious target to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Constantia Flexibles says being part of the 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders campaign is an integral part of the company’s sustainability strategy focusing on the long-term.

With the reach of Bloomberg’s digital network and the close collaboration of the United Nations in the campaign, the company wants to prove what is possible. Peaking in an exclusive conference hosted by the UN – planned to take place in September 2020 in New York –Constantia Flexibles will engage with the other campaign participants to showcase its strive for a more sustainable future. And the list of Constantia Flexibles’ activities for a better future is extensive.

Alexander Baumgartner, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, said: “We as human beings and even more so as companies, have a duty to fulfil which is to leave the planet at least in the same shape and state it was when we came for the next generations. Our participation in the initiative 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders is a further measure for us to fulfil this duty. In the video we are demonstrating how companies worldwide can also make their contribution.”