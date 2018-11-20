Constantia Flexibles signs Global Commitment to eliminate plastic pollution

Constantia Flexibles has signed Global Commitment to eliminate plastic pollution.

Led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with UN Environment, the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment has been signed by 250 organisations.

One of the main targets of the Global Commitment vision is transitioning from linear to circular packaging models.

Constantia Flexibles recently pledged that 100 per cent of its packaging will be recyclable by 2025.

Ecolutions, a recently developed packaging line from Constantia Flexibles, meets these and other sustainability requirements while having all the properties required to protect the packaged products.

Mono PE laminate EcoLam is one of the products in this new line of packaging solutions. Due to its mono-material structure, its OPE/PE structure is fully recycle-ready.

× Expand Constantia Flexibles The OPE/PE structure of EcoLam is fully recycle-ready due to its mono-material structure.

Another example of the new product line is EcoPouch, made of a high proportion of renewable resources.

Constantia Flexibles is currently testing a new approach to more sustainable food packaging. Paper made from the renewable resource grass is manufactured without bleach or other chemical treatments.

“As a global flexible packaging producer and a company committed to sustainability from the very beginning, we have of course recognised the importance of actively contributing to the circular economy,” said Alexander Baumgartner, CEO of Constantia Flexibles.

“Taking part in the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment is one aspect of our strategy for more sustainable packaging.”

Thomas Greigeritsch, Vice President of Group Sustainability at Constantia Flexibles, added: “To achieve these goals, we are focusing on those products which are already currently recyclable in practice and at scale. Additionally, we are strengthening development efforts directed at overcoming the challenges of problematic or unnecessary non-recyclable packaging.”