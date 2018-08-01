Continental Structural Plastics adds to EU compounding capabilities

× Expand CSP's site in Pouance Teijin CSP

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), part of the Teijin Group, is to invest approximately €5.1 million (£4.5 million) in a new sheet moulding compound line.

The investment, to be made at its site in Pouance, France, is to support the demand for its composite formulations in Europe, including low-volatile organic compounds (VOC) formulas currently under development to meet European market regulations.

The line will be capable of producing SMCs made with both glass and carbon fibres.

“The addition of this SMC line to the Pouance facility is an important step in our European growth plans,” said Philippe Bonte, President, CSP Europe.

“It will enable us to provide full-service capabilities to our customers here, as well as provide us with an opportunity to further enhance our already significant materials R&D efforts in Europe.”

The SMC line is expected to be commercially ready to produce SMC by the third quarter of 2019.